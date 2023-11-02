Tyler Braden Signs Global Publishing Deal With BMG.

With over 250 million streams to date, breakout songwriter and performer Tyler Braden has signed a new global publishing deal with BMG.

“I’m so excited to start this next chapter with BMG,” says Tyler. “The sincerity and spirit in their desire to work together and the ideas they have to aid in my future as a songwriter were just additives to a relationship that started strong from the first meetings. It’s going to be big!”

Making the move to Nashville from his hometown of Slapout, AL would prove to be the first step in his journey from firefighter to Warner Music Nashville recording artist. His relentless work to build his craft and network in Music City would land him cuts with Dylan Marlowe, Adam Sanders and Breland and find him on the road with Luke Bryan, Brooks & Dunn, Brantley Gilbert, Chris Stapleton, Dierks Bentley and Mitchell Tenpenny. His connection with the firefighter and first responder community still remains strong as he hosts the annual Tyler Braden’s Engine Co. 18 Golf Outing annually (photo above was from the 2023 fundraiser).

“BMG could not be more honored or excited to welcome Tyler Braden into the family,” says Kelsey Worley, BMG’s Senior Director, Creative. “There is something magical about Tyler’s artistry – from the way he crafts lyrics, to the raw emotion his voice evokes – he’s a master storyteller. We are thrilled for the opportunity to support him in this next chapter of his career.”