Red Clay Strays Announce Nashville Album Release

The Red Clay Strays are set to celebrate the arrival of their third studio album Grateful with a special hometown-style event in Music City. The “Grateful Album Release Concert” will take place Wednesday, June 3 at The Pinnacle, giving fans an early opportunity to experience the band’s explosive live energy as they usher in a major new chapter in their career.

The special Nashville event comes just ahead of the release of Grateful, arriving everywhere June 5 via RCA Records and HBYCO Records.

In addition to celebrating the new album, the concert will also benefit an important Nashville cause, with proceeds supporting Thistle Farms, the renowned nonprofit social enterprise dedicated to helping women survivors heal from trafficking, prostitution, and addiction.

The announcement caps off an already massive year for the Mobile, Alabama-based band. Just last week, The Red Clay Strays earned “Group of the Year” honors at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards, marking their second consecutive ACM victory following their 2025 win for “New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year.”

The band also delivered one of the most talked-about performances of the evening at the ACM Awards, bringing the house down with a powerful rendition of “Demons In Your Choir,” the lead single from Grateful. Backed by a full gospel choir, the performance showcased the emotional intensity and genre-bending sound that continues to set the group apart.

Produced once again by 9-time GRAMMY-winning producer Dave Cobb, Grateful finds The Red Clay Strays pushing their sound into even more ambitious territory while maintaining the Southern soul, country grit, and rock-and-roll energy that built their devoted fanbase.

The album is a collection of 11 songs. Opening track “Demons In Your Choir” (watch above) serves as a bold introduction to the project, beginning as a stirring spiritual meditation before erupting into a foot-stomping anthem powered by massive guitar riffs and a soaring gospel choir led by 3-time GRAMMY winner Shannon Sanders.

The Nashville release concert also arrives ahead of the band’s biggest headline run to date. Their upcoming Grateful Tour ’26 will take them across North America beginning July 30, with major stops including Madison Square Garden, TD Garden, and two nights at Bridgestone Arena on October 22 and 23.

Along the way, the band will also appear at major festivals including CMA Fest, Bourbon & Beyond, Born & Raised Music Festival, and Minnesota Country Club, while also launching their first-ever fan event, “The Red Clay Strays Fan Fest 2026,” in Montana later this summer.

With Grateful, The Red Clay Strays continue proving why they have rapidly become one of the most exciting and authentic bands in modern country and Southern rock music.

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