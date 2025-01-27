Tucker Wetmore Scores His First UK Country Radio #1

Just weeks after scoring his first No. 1 at Country radio, Tucker Wetmore continues his quick rise, landing his first No. 1 on the UK Country Radio Airplay chart with his RIAA-certified Platinum debut single, “Wind Up Missin’ You.” This milestone follows Wetmore’s debut at the top of Billboard’s Emerging Artist chart earlier this month and inclusion on Billboard’s prestigious all-genre Ones to Watch list last week.

“It’s incredible to feel the love from fans all the way across the pond,” shares Wetmore. “This song continues to move mountains for me, and I’m so blessed. I can’t wait to celebrate with y’all overseas this spring!”

After ringing in the new year at the top of the chart, Wetmore nabbed an iHeartRadio Music Awards nomination for Best New Country Artist. He recently joined Luke Bryan’s CRASH MY PLAYA in Riviera Cancun, Mexico before he heads to Country 2 Country (C2C) in March. His trip overseas will be bolstered by his extended WAVES ON A SUNSET TOUR 2025, including a sold-out stop at London’s Electric Ballroom. He will also join Thomas Rhett’s BETTER IN BOOTS TOUR 2025 as direct support across 33 dates this summer.

As he approaches the one year anniversary of his debut in February, Wetmore has seen a year full of unparalleled momentum with his back-to-back Billboard Hot 100 hits “Wine Into Whiskey” and “Wind Up Missin’ You.” After releasing his debut EP Waves on a Sunset in October, his catalog has amassed him more than 732M total global streams to date and has earned spots on coveted Artist to Watch lists from Spotify, Billboard, VEVO, MusicRow and many more.

