 


June 
2025

CMA Music Festival

Nissan Stadium | 4 Day Pass, Fan Fair X

TICKETS
Thru
Dec

Grand Ole Opry

Show Schedule & Tickets
Find the BEST Seats!

TICKETS
Thru
April

Nashville Predators

Game Schedule & Tickets
Find the BEST Seats!

TICKETS
Tucker Wetmore Scores His First UK Country Radio #1
Photo by Jarrod Anthonee

Tucker Wetmore Scores His First UK Country Radio #1

Just weeks after scoring his first No. 1 at Country radio, Tucker Wetmore continues his quick rise, landing his first No. 1 on the UK Country Radio Airplay chart with his RIAA-certified Platinum debut single, “Wind Up Missin’ You.” This milestone follows Wetmore’s debut at the top of Billboard’s Emerging Artist chart earlier this month and inclusion on Billboard’s prestigious all-genre Ones to Watch list last week.

“It’s incredible to feel the love from fans all the way across the pond,” shares Wetmore. “This song continues to move mountains for me, and I’m so blessed. I can’t wait to celebrate with y’all overseas this spring!”

After ringing in the new year at the top of the chart, Wetmore nabbed an iHeartRadio Music Awards nomination for Best New Country Artist. He recently joined Luke Bryan’s CRASH MY PLAYA in Riviera Cancun, Mexico before he heads to Country 2 Country (C2C) in March. His trip overseas will be bolstered by his extended WAVES ON A SUNSET TOUR 2025, including a sold-out stop at London’s Electric Ballroom. He will also join Thomas Rhett’s BETTER IN BOOTS TOUR 2025 as direct support across 33 dates this summer.

As he approaches the one year anniversary of his debut in February, Wetmore has seen a year full of unparalleled momentum with his back-to-back Billboard Hot 100 hits “Wine Into Whiskey” and “Wind Up Missin’ You.” After releasing his debut EP Waves on a Sunset in October, his catalog has amassed him more than 732M total global streams to date and has earned spots on coveted Artist to Watch lists from Spotify, Billboard, VEVO, MusicRow and many more.

GET OPRY 1OO YEAR CELEBRATION TICKETS HERE

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?
Nashville Special Hotel Rate

Nashville.com
The Visitors Guide to Nashville!

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

LISTEN: Scoot Teasley's “Gone to Dust”

LISTEN: Scoot Teasley’s “Gone to Dust”

Fast rising country artist and Georgia native Scoot Teasley has unveiled his latest single, “Gone …

Morgan Wallen Announces New Tour, New Album

On the heels of One Night At A Time becoming the highest-selling country tour in …

Destination Guides

Select Language

Destination Guides

Guide to Boynton Beach, FL

Guide to Jupiter Island, FL

Guide to North Las Vegas, NV

Guide to Palm Springs, CA

Guide to Singer Island, FL

Guide to West Palm Beach, FL