Bonnaroo Featured Artist: Jack’s Mannequin

This week’s Bonnaroo Featured Artist is Jack’s Mannequin! This alternative pop rock group band formed in 2004, hailing from Orange County, California. The band originally began as a solo project for Andrew McMahon, the frontman of Something Corporate.

They were signed to Maverick Records and released Everything in Transit in August 2005, peaking at 37 on the Billboard 200.[2] The Glass Passenger was released in 2008 on Sire Records, sold 49,000 copies in its first week, and peaked at number eight on the Billboard 200. People and Things was released October 4, 2011. Shortly afterward, it was announced that McMahon would discontinue releasing music under the name Jack’s Mannequin, choosing to release music under his own name henceforth. But on November 30, 2015, McMahon announced that he would reunite Jack’s Mannequin for a tenth-anniversary tour of Everything In Transit.

McMahon, has now announced The MFEO Tour to celebrate their 20th anniversary. The 24-date North American headlining tour will make a stop at Bonnaroo on Sunday, June 15.

“Jack’s Mannequin was born out of one of the most prolific and transformative periods of my life,” shares frontman Andrew McMahon. “The songs narrate my journey from youth to adulthood, heartbreak to marriage, cancer to remission. The health crisis at the heart of this journey often made it difficult for me to fully appreciate just how magical this music was and how powerfully it connected me to my bandmates and the audiences we played it for. It’s been nearly fifteen years since the band and I have toured this catalog exclusively and it feels like such a gift to do so at a time in my life when I feel able to truly celebrate what we created together. Jack’s was always two things: a studio project and a live band that toured relentlessly. I’m so excited to bring it all back to life onstage for the fans that made it possible to take that strange and beautiful ride.”

Jack’s Mannequin released a total of three acclaimed studio albums, with both their sophomore LP The Glass Passenger (2008) and third and final album People and Things (2011) entering the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart. During its tenure, Jack’s Mannequin also performed multiple times on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, received major media support, and were featured in the hit TV series One Tree Hill. Throughout the recording and release of Everything In Transit, McMahon was diagnosed with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL) at the age of 22. After making a full recovery following a stem cell transplant from his sister, Andrew founded the Dear Jack Foundation in 2006, a nonprofit which provides impactful programming that directly benefits adolescents and young adults diagnosed with cancer in order to improve quality of life and create positive health outcomes from treatment to survivorship for patients and their families. Though Jack’s Mannequin officially went on hiatus in 2012, leading to McMahon launching his current moniker Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness in 2014, the highly adored SoCal band has reunited on a handful of special occasions over the years.

So catch Jack’s Mannequin out on the Farm this year. Only 136 days until Bonnaroooooo!

