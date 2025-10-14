Tucker Wetmore Inspires The Next Generation Of Artists In East Nashville

CMA New Artist of the Year nominee Tucker Wetmore recently stopped by the Notes for Notes® East Nashville studio to connect with young artists and offer encouragement as they begin developing their sound and preparing to release original music.

During his visit, Wetmore spent time listening to students’ work, sharing insights from his own journey, and answering questions during a special Q&A session. The intimate event gave aspiring musicians the chance to learn directly from one of country’s brightest new voices as he shared stories of perseverance, creativity, and finding purpose through music.

Founded in 2006, Notes for Notes® (N4N®) is a national nonprofit organization that provides youth with free access to professional instruments, recording gear, and mentorship inside state-of-the-art studio spaces. With more than 30 studios nationwide, the program helps young creators explore their passion for music, discover their identities, and unlock their full potential through creative expression.

Music education is a cause close to Wetmore’s heart, making the visit especially meaningful. “Seeing young artists chase their dreams reminds me why I fell in love with music in the first place,” Wetmore shared. “They’re the future of country music, and it’s incredible to see an organization like Notes for Notes giving them the tools and confidence to succeed.”

The rising hitmaker recently wrapped his run as direct support on Thomas Rhett’s “Better In Boots Tour” and is now gearing up for a series of headlining shows this fall. Wetmore earned his first No. 1 at Country radio earlier this year with “Wind Up Missin’ You,” while his current single “3, 2, 1” continues to climb the charts, quickly nearing the Top 10.

