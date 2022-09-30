Trisha Yearwood To Flip The Switch For Opry Goes Pink

The Grand Ole Opry will once again join together with Susan G. Komen in the fight against breast cancer with Opry Goes Pink on Friday, October 14, presented by Humana. Grammy Award winning Opry member Trisha Yearwood will flip the switch on the Opry’s signature barn backdrop, turning it pink for the night.

“We all have friends and family members who are battling, have won, and those who have lost their fights against breast cancer. Everyone who knows me knows how important this cause is to me, in particular prevention, yearly screenings, early detection, and research for effective treatments and cures. I’m honored to flip the switch and join the Grand Ole Opry in spreading information and love during Breast Cancer Awareness month.”

Beginning today when fans order tickets, $5 from every ticket sold will be donated to Susan G. Komen® for the fight against breast cancer.

Additional artists scheduled to perform include Opry members The Oak Ridge Boys and Mandy Barnett as well as Easton Corbin, and making her Opry debut, Miko Marks.

Next week, the Opry is set to celebrate its 97th birthday with six nights of shows October 4 – 9. The Opry will host its traditional Tuesday, Friday and Saturday night shows as well as Thursday night’s Opry Country Classics and for the special birthday week shows have just been added on Wednesday and Sunday. Additionally, a special “Opry Loves The 90s” Studio A live fan event featuring Deana Carter and celebrating OPRY AT 97 is scheduled for Saturday, October 8. Among those scheduled for appearances on various birthday week shows are special guests Opry NextStage artist Breland, Deana Carter, Chapel Hart and Jon Pardi plus Opry members Bill Anderson, Terri Clark, Vince Gill, The Isaacs, Jamey Johnson, Craig Morgan, Carly Pearce, Ricky Skaggs, Steve Wariner, Chris Young and more. Fans are also invited to the Opry Plaza for free music celebrating the Opry’s birthday on Friday evening, Oct. 7, and all day Saturday, Oct. 8.