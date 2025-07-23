Trisha Yearwood And Friends Celebrate Ronstadt

Last night, Grammy-winning artist Trisha Yearwood and special guests hosted a sold-out concert at the ﻿Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum﻿’s CMA Theater celebrating the music of Linda Ronstadt and the Los Angeles country-rock scene of the 1960s through the ’80s. The concert featured performances by Yearwood, Rodney Crowell, Emmylou Harris, Bernie Leadon, Patti Scialfa and James Taylor.

The event was co-produced by Yearwood and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in connection with the museum’s major exhibition Western Edge: The Roots and Reverberations of Los Angeles Country-Rock, presented by City National Bank. The exhibit, which will conclude its nearly three-year run on Sept. 16, explores the L.A.-based communities of visionary singers, songwriters and musicians — including Ronstadt — who created and shaped the musical fusion “country-rock” and made a lasting impact on popular music.

“I’m not exaggerating when I say that Linda Ronstadt is THE reason I became a singer,” Yearwood said. “Celebrating Linda and her fellow L.A.-based musicians alongside some of my biggest musical heroes is a lifelong dream come true for me.”

The concert benefited the nonprofit museum and its educational mission. It was filmed and will be released next month on the museum’s website and YouTube channel.

Performances included:

“Silver Threads and Golden Needles” – Trisha Yearwood

“Long Long Time” – Trisha Yearwood

“To Know Him Is to Love Him” – Trisha Yearwood, Emmylou Harris and Patti Scialfa

“Valerie” – Emmylou Harris and Patti Scialfa

“Birds” – Trisha Yearwood, Emmylou Harris and Patti Scialfa

“You’re No Good” – Trisha Yearwood

“Louise” – Trisha Yearwood

“Desperado” – Trisha Yearwood with Bernie Leadon on guitar

“Blue Bayou” – Trisha Yearwood

“Love Has No Pride” – Trisha Yearwood

“Try Me Again” – Trisha Yearwood

“It’s So Easy – “Trisha Yearwood

“What Kind of Love” – Rodney Crowell

“I Can’t Help It If I’m Still in Love with You” – Trisha Yearwood and Rodney Crowell

“When Will I Be Loved” – Trisha Yearwood

“Hey Mister, That’s Me Up on the Jukebox” – James Taylor

“I Think It’s Gonna Work Out Fine” – James Taylor and Trisha Yearwood

“The Water Is Wide” – Trisha Yearwood, Rodney Crowell, Emmylou Harris, Patti Scialfa and James Taylor

The band for the evening was led by Dan Dugmore (pedal steel and electric guitar) and featured Robert Bailey and Vicki Hampton (backing vocals), Steve Mackey (bass), Rob McNelley (electric guitar), Greg Morrow (drums), Mike Rojas (keyboards) and Bobby Terry (acoustic guitar).

