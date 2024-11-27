Tracy Lawrence Is A Thanksgiving Legend

Tracy Lawrence is not just a Country music legend, he is a Thanksgiving Legend. The star raised the stakes once again at his 19th annual Mission:Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert in Nashville yesterday (11/26). Kicking off the holiday week at the Nashville Fairgrounds yesterday morning, Lawrence, with the help of 300 volunteers, came together to cook over 1,600 turkeys on-site. In addition, over 1,000 frozen turkeys were distributed to food shelters throughout Middle Tennessee, providing a record-breaking 25,000 meals to those in need. Later that night, Lawrence was joined by Russell Dickerson, Meghan Patrick, John Schneider and Halfway To Hazard for a star-studded benefit concert at Luke Combs’ Category 10, donating $250,000 to Nashville Rescue Mission, Mission:Possible’s longtime partner.

“I love to be in an industry and a town that cares so much about its citizens,” said Lawrence on stage. “To see the hundreds of volunteers show up year after year, a lot of folks have been coming since this thing began 19 years ago. I can’t even begin to tell you, from the bottom of my heart, how much it means to me. We should all be proud of the wonderful city that we live in.”

The turkey fry took place at the Nashville Fairgrounds, drawing in notable names like Charles Esten, Terri Clark, Clint Black, Maddie Font (of Maddie & Tae), Chase Matthew, Trey Lewis, Lori Morgan and Frank Ray to assist Lawrence in dropping turkeys. Operation BBQ Relief provided smokers to assist in cooking 600+ turkeys, Cargill donated the turkeys, Blue Rhino donated propane tanks, Luana provided the cooking oil and King Kooker provided the frying cookers. The charity event brought in dozens of industry members and the greater Nashville community to lend a hand in the massive undertaking.

The benefit concert raises $250,000 for the third year in a row, the largest amount raised at the annual concert. Each year, Lawrence and his wife Becca continue to find ways to help more communities in need. Past performers include country superstars such as Tim McGraw, Luke Combs, Chris Young, Lainey Wilson, Jason Aldean, Cole Swindell, Justin Moore, Dustin Lynch, Lee Brice and more.

Ahead of the turkey fry festivities, Lawrence made a trip to New York to showcase his brand-new all-natural injectible marinade on FOX & Friends, available now on his website with select proceeds benefiting Mission:Possible. Named “Tracy Lawrence’s All-Natural Injectible Marinade,” the product touts being gluten free, no seed oils, no artificial ingredients, no MSG and no sugar. Watch the segment here. The marinade was also available for purchase on-site at yesterday’s events.

