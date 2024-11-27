Due West Signs With GrassRoots Promotion

Due West has signed with GrassRoots Promotion to manage, promote and market the Due West Unwound Records album project UNBROKEN, co-written and produced by Dean Dillon. The trio worked with GrassRoots Promotion earlier in their career as they were first introduced to country fans through radio and touring.

The trio’s newest single, “Only Heart I’m Breaking,” was released to radio on November 18 and landed No.1 at Play MPE Top Streams and No. 2 Play MPE Top Downloads with test spins already happening at KSOP Salt Lake; KEYZ Williston; KDOL Livingston, and KRJB Ada among others. The official add date for the single is January 20.

“We are so excited to be working with Due West again. We have always believed in their immense talent, and their harmony-rich sound has only grown in its beauty and depth with time. Working with Due West and Dean Dillon is a dream come true for our team and for me personally as Due West is a part of the history of GrassRoots,” shared GrassRoots Promotion managing partner and co-owner Nancy Tunick.

“Teaming up with GrassRoots Promotion feels like coming home. We’ve known and trusted Nancy Tunick for over 15 years, and her passion and talent in promotion and management have been instrumental in many of Due West’s highlights. Working with Nancy and her incredible team again—after a serendipitous reunion—is the perfect way to kick off this next chapter as we share our new music with the world. We’re thrilled and honored to be part of the GrassRoots family once more!” exclaimed Matthew Lopez, Tim Gates and Brad Hull of Due West.

“You tell ‘em Due West is comin’, and hits are comin’ with ‘em!” shared Dean Dillion.

Due West, who recently signed on to legendary hit songwriter Dean Dillon’s Unwound Records, performed on October 9 in Huntsville, Alabama during the tribute to Dillon that broke attendance records. The star-studded event included performances from George Strait, Ronnie Dunn, Cody Johnson, Pam Tillis, Zach Top, and Drew Baldridge, among others. Dillon, who has penned eleven No. 1 George Strait hits, co-wrote and produced all 12 songs on Due West’s UNBROKEN album.

Due West’s career is marked by numerous milestones, including their independently released EP, “Move Like That,” which reached No. 8 on the iTunes Country Albums chart, No. 13 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart, and landed on the Billboard Top 40 Country Albums chart. Their single, “Things You Can’t Do In A Car” which cracked Top 50 on both the Country Aircheck and Billboard Country airplay charts and #17 on the Music Row Country Breakout chart, solidifying their place in the country music landscape.

