Tracy Lawrence Donates $60,000 To Middle TN Organizations

Country music legend and philanthropist, Tracy Lawrence, took part in this year’s Giving Tuesday by supporting charities committed to ending homelessness across Middle Tennessee. Lawrence hand-delivered $10,000 to each of the following charities – Safe Haven, People Loving Nashville, Shower Up, The Laundry Stop, Brooks House and Open Table. This latest gesture adds to Lawrence’s history of charitable acts through his Mission:Possible organization.

“While we were able to reach new records at the Turkey Fry last week, we realize there is a growing need around Middle Tennessee that continues to need our support,” Lawrence shared. “We’re thankful for all our supporters that make it possible for us to lend a hand to multiple organizations.”

Mission:Possible’s goal is to raise support and awareness of the homeless population in Middle Tennessee and beyond. The organization’s longest-running annual event – the Thanksgiving week Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert – fried a record-breaking 1,200 turkeys and fed over 9,600 of those in need this holiday season. The benefit concert went on to raise another record-breaking $250,000 in support of Nashville Rescue Mission. This year’s event included Gary Allan, Travis Denning, Alexandra Kay and Halfway to Hazard. Past performers have included Country favorites such as Tim McGraw, Luke Combs, Chris Young, Lainey Wilson, Justin Moore, Cole Swindell and more.

In 2020, Lawrence and the organization added a celebrity golf classic to its annual events. The springtime fundraiser has raised more than $800,000 for various Middle Tennessee homeless charities in only two short years. Past attendees of the star-studded event include: Kid Rock, Charles Kelley, Jake Owen, Jordan Davis, HARDY, ERNEST, Deana Carter, Mitchell Tenpenny, Jamey Johnson, Colt Ford, John Daly, Brett Hull and Rex Ryan. For more information on Mission:Possible visit