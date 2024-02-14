Tracy Lawrence Donates $345,000 To Middle TN Organizations

Country music icon and philanthropist, Tracy Lawrence, and his Mission:Possible Foundation presented a total of $345,000 in checks to local charities today, Feb. 14, in support of organizations committed to helping the homeless and hungry across Middle Tennessee. This latest gesture comes during Random Acts of Kindness Week, and adds to Lawrence’s longstanding history of charitable acts through his Mission:Possible organization, rounding out the total donation amount to over $2.8M since Mission:Possible’s start.

“We have been blown away witnessing the incredible work of so many organizations in our community that fill the immediate needs of those in need,” shares Lawrence. “As Mission:Possible continues to grow, we’re doubling down on our commitment to support and team up with these amazing groups. From providing hot showers and a place to wash clothes, to offering shelter to the unhoused and helping transition those off the streets back into society, we’re blessed to be a part of this movement toward a brighter future for those in Middle Tennessee.”

Eight local beneficiaries from today’s check presentation received a total of $80,000 in donations, including Journey Home, Project Return, Musically Fed, Dream Streets, Jesus Provisions Ministries, Laundry Stop, Monroe Harding and Shower Up, each with specific mission’s dedicated to ending homelessness across Middle Tennessee.

In addition to these local organizations, Mission:Possible presented a $15,000 check donated to tornado relief funds, as well as its $250,000 contribution raised for the Nashville Rescue Mission, who was in attendance to receive their official check from Lawrence’s 2023 Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert, bringing the total amount of donations presented today to $345,000.

The 18th annual Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert brought together more than 250 volunteers to help fry over 1,200 turkeys distributed throughout Middle Tennessee, providing over 10K meals to those in need during the Thanksgiving holiday. This year’s event included Lee Brice, Priscilla Block and Halfway to Hazard. Past performers have included Country favorites such as Tim McGraw, Luke Combs, Chris Young, Lainey Wilson, Justin Moore, Cole Swindell and more. The yearly event has now provided more than 86K meals to the homeless across Middle Tennessee and raised over $1M for Nashville Rescue Mission.

Following on the success of the Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert series, Mission:Possible launched an annual Celebrity Classic Golf Tournament in 2020. The springtime fundraiser has raised more than $1.1M towards various Middle Tennessee homeless charities in only three years. The 2023 CRS Artist Humanitarian Award winner also recently launched his latest project, limited-edition beef jerky in partnership with BRAVE Experience, which also supports Mission:Possible available at www.brave-experience.com.