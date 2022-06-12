Toby Keith Battling Stomach Cancer

Toby Keith announced some tough news to fans on today (June 12): He’s battling stomach cancer. The star detailed the treatment he’s been undergoing since his diagnosis last year and assured fans that he’s optimistic about his future.

“Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.

I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait. -T”

Toby Keith has long been a champion for cancer patients. In 2006 he started the Toby Keith Foundation which provides support for children fighting the disease, and in 2014, the organization opened the OK Kids Corral, providing no-cost housing to families receiving pediatric cancer treatment in Oklahoma City, near Keith’s hometown. Keith’s 2022 Golf Classic in Oklahoma City and Norman, Okla. recently raised more than $1.38 million for the OK Kids Corral.