Tin Pan South Announces Participating Venues

The Nashville Songwriters Association International has announced confirmed venues for the 30th Annual Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival. The festival is scheduled to take place in Nashville, Tuesday, March 29th through Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Music City’s most popular venues spread throughout town; 3rd & Lindsley, Analog at Hutton Hotel, The Bluebird Cafe, Cross-Eyed Critters Watering Hole, Elliston Place Soda Shop, Hard Rock Cafe Nashville, The Listening Room Cafe, The Lounge at City Winery, and Station Inn.

The 2022 Tin Pan South line-up will be revealed and week-long passes will go on sale on March 1st at 10 AM CST. Pricing is $145 for NSAI members and $175 for non-members. Passes typically sell out within 48 hours so set your alarms! Individual admission will be available for most shows at the door.

Each venue will host numerous rounds throughout the week, showcasing hundreds of songwriters from Nashville and beyond.