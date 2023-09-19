Thomas Rhett Marks 21st Number One Song

On the heels of earning 20 No. Ones in a matter of just 10 years, Thomas Rhett just cinched his 21st career No. One with “Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings)” (The Valory Music Co.) on the Country Aircheck/MediaBase chart and 19th No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay Chart.

First heard on Thomas Rhett’s sixth studio album WHERE WE STARTED with the title “Angels,” the hitmaker recently released a newer, amped up version to radio. Written by Thomas Rhett alongside Julian Bunetta, Teddy Swims and Josh Thompson.

“I feel like I’ve been pretty known for love songs throughout my career, but I think we did a good job of portraying love from a different perspective on this one, so that makes it really special for me. This is really an ode to my wife, and on a grander scale, this is for that person in everybody’s life that has stuck with them through thick and thin,” Thomas Rhett said. “So thank you to all those people. It’s really cool to have been celebrating 20 number ones this year and now to be celebrating my 21st career number one is crazy. I’m just really humbled and grateful and can’t wait for the next ten years.”

The hitmaker is also preparing for his upcoming 20 NUMBER ONES release, which drops September 29th and features a limited edition vinyl collection as well as a special box set bundle.