Thomas Rhett Adds To His Tequila Line

And then there were three. The founders of Dos Primos Tequila, Country superstar Thomas Rhett and his cousin, Jeff Worn – are introducing the latest Dos Primos variant: Dos Primos Tequila Añejo. Dos Primos Tequila Añejo is competitively priced with other super-premium tequilas, and will be available in a 750 ml bottle in select U.S. markets beginning in March.

“Bringing Dos Primos to life initially with our Blanco tequila, then with Reposado and now Añejo, has been an incredible journey,” said Thomas Rhett. “Our Añejo is a super-smooth and flavorful tequila that can be enjoyed year-round, and we can’t wait for everyone to enjoy it with their friends and family.”

Dos Primos is distilled at Destiladora Gonzalez Lux, located just outside the city of Arandas, Mexico, in the highlands of Jalisco. Rodolfo Gonzalez, a third-generation master distiller at Destiladora Gonzalez Lux, worked with the two cousins to create Dos Primos Blanco, Reposado and Añejo.

“Great care and attention have gone into crafting Dos Primos Tequila, with each variant bringing its own unique flavor and richness to the palate,” said Gonzalez. “Dos Primos Añejo continues that tradition. The Añejo expression is nothing short of superb, and it’s sure to be enjoyed by those who appreciate fine aged tequila.”

Dos Primos Tequila is made from hand-harvested 100% blue agave sourced from estates in Los Altos and the valley area of Jalisco, Mexico, and aged for at least 13 months in used bourbon barrels. The finished product is bright amber with notes of brown spices, dried fruit and caramel on the palate.

“It seems like only yesterday when Thomas Rhett and I decided to create the kind of tequila we wanted to drink and share with our family and friends,” said Worn. “Now, we have our third Dos Primos Tequila – a delicious Añejo – and I couldn’t be more proud of it and how far this brand has come in the past four years.”