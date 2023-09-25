Ringo Starr Inducted Into Musicians Hall of Fame

Music and culture icon, Ringo Starr, was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame during a private ceremony Sunday, September 24 at the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum CEO Linda Chambers was joined by presenters Brenda Lee and Peter Frampton, who spoke to their experiences with Starr and his musical, cultural and charitable contributions.

In order to manage health concerns relating to flu and COVID, a very limited number of guests were able to be part of this event, but even with a small number of attendees the energy was still at peak.

The curated tribute band included Danny Rader (Music Director/Guitar), Mark Beckett (Drums), Jimmie Lee Sloas (Bass), Jerry McPherson (Electric Guitar), Blair Masters (Keyboard), and Sam Levine (Saxophone) and Cliff Downs on background vocals.

Additional tribute performers included Rodney Crowell, Felix Cavaliere, Steve Lukathur, Wendy Moten, and alumnus of Fisk Jubilee Singers.

Of the moment, Starr says, “Wow what a lovely tribute – thank you Linda, Peter, Brenda and everyone at the Musicians Hall of Fame for all of this. I am really touched and honored to be here and to accept the first Joe Chambers Musicians Legacy award. I’ve always loved Nashville, and country music, though I know this place honors all musicians regardless of genre or instrument. I’ve had a long happy relationship with this town and it’s really lovely to be here and to be receiving this award. I want to thank Steve (Lukather), Wendy (Moten) and all these fine musicians for playing here today. So, with that I send you all Peace and Love – thanks for coming. See you at the Ryman!”

Chambers adds, “It is an honor to induct the legendary Ringo Starr into the Musicians Hall of Fame this afternoon. It would have meant the world to Joe to have been here today, but in spirit, and through the Joe Chambers Musicians Legacy Award, we know he’s here with us. Ringo – you have contributed immeasurably through your music and philanthropy on a global level, and we couldn’t be more proud to welcome you into our Hall of Fame family. Welcome, Ringo!”

Starr’s private induction follows the November 22, 2022 ceremony and concert inducting Billy F Gibbons, Don McLean, Marty Stuart and The Fabulous Superlatives (Chris Scruggs, Harry Stinson, Kenny Vaughan, and Mick Conley), Ray Stevens, and Vince Gill — along with engineer George Massenburg and producer James William Guercio.

Following the ceremony, Starr joined his All-Starr band at the Historic Ryman Auditorium, a venue close to Ringo’s heart, and did what he and his band do best – played a solid show to a sold-out crowd.