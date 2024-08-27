LISTEN: Mickey Guyton’s “My Side Of The Country”

Mickey Guyton unveiled her new song, “My Side Of The Country,” (listen above) via Universal Music Group Nashville which will appear on her forthcoming new album “House on Fire” that will be released on Sept. 27.

In “My Side Of The Country,” Mickey invites everyone to let their hair down and join her for some down-home, country fun, singing “We got short beds and tall boys in cowboy boots. We wear Levi’s, take slow rides on Sundays too. And at the local beauty shop., y’all know the tea is always hot.”

Prior to her performance, Mickey formally announced her new studio album “House on Fire” and unveiled the cover art on social media. She teased the album in an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen” in a long-ranging conversation that touched on all aspects of her career.

“My Side Of The Country” is the latest in a string of releases from Mickey, considering she previously released her summertime bop “Make It Me” in June and “Scary Love,” a ballad dedicated to her three-year-old son, Grayson, in April.

“House on Fire” will mark Mickey’s first new album release in 3 years. She previously released her debut studio album, Remember Her Name, in Sept. 2021 that included standouts such as “Black Like Me,” “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?,” “All American” and many others.

Mickey is set to embark on her U.S. tour, which kicks off on Sept. 18 in Atlanta, GA.

