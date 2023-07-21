The Pretenders To Make Nashville Stop In August

The Pretenders have announced a very special US headline tour, set to visit a series of intimate venues across the country including a stop at the Blue Room here in Nashville on August 26. Limited tickets for all nine dates go on sale this Friday, July 21 at 10:00 am.

The atypical headline run heralds the eagerly awaited arrival of the Pretenders’ forthcoming new studio album, Relentless, arriving via Rhino Records on Friday, September 15. Pre-orders – including digital download, baby pink vinyl, black vinyl, and CD – are available now.

Produced by multiple Grammy Award-nominee David Wrench (Courtney Barnett, David Byrne) at the famed Battery Studios in Willesden, Northwest London, Relentless marks the second consecutive full-length songwriting collaboration by founder Chrissie Hynde and Pretenders guitarist James Walbourne following 2020’s acclaimed Hate For Sale. The album – which marks the band’s return to Warner Music Group after more than two decades having first been signed to Sire Records in America by the legendary Seymour Stein – includes such recently released singles as “Let The Sun Come In” (listen above) and the beautiful closing track, “I Think About You Daily,” (watch below) the latter featuring composer Jonny Greenwood (Radiohead, The Smile), who provides the string arrangement and conducted the 12 Ensemble for the recording.

The Pretenders will further introduce Relentless by joining Guns N’ Roses as a special guest on their upcoming North American stadium tour.