Colbie Caillat Makes Surprise Visit To Ashley Cooke’s Release Party

iHeartMedia today announced the “iHeartCountry Album Preview Party: Featuring Shot In The Dark by Ashley Cooke” took place in Nashville on Thursday, July 20 iHeartMedia gave listeners early access to Ashley Cooke’s new album shot in the dark, set to be released today (July 21, 2023) and Ashley Cooke and Colbie Caillat made surprise appearances for an acoustic performance of their song “Mean Girl” and Ashley Cooke participated in a Q&A during the Album Preview Party in Nashville.

“I’ve waited my whole life to release my debut album – growing up with this dream and finally getting to see it come to reality is something I can barely believe,” reflects Cooke. “It’s not lost on me I’m getting to share my diary with fans during a pivotal time in my life when I’m living out so many emotions and firsts every single day, and that’s what’s reflected in these 24 songs. The coolest part is that I’ll have this time capsule for the rest of my life and I hope listeners get transported to those specific moments and feelings in their own lives, too.”

Hosted by iHeartMedia’s Brooke Taylor at iHeartMedia’s Big 98 office in Nashville, winners from the radio promotions received an exclusive invite to the Album Preview Party and received tickets to Ashley Cooke’s “shot in the dark Tour” coming to Nashville on October 19, 2023.

