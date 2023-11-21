The McCrary Sisters Announce 14th Annual “McCrary Kind of Christmas”

Today, The McCrary Sisters announce the full lineup for A McCrary Kind of Christmas, the 14th annual holiday celebration and concert that benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as well as individual families in need in the greater Nashville area. It will be held on Friday, December 8 at 7pm at Riverside Revival in Nashville, TN. Tickets are on sale now HERE and donations can be made HERE.

The event will feature performances by The McCrary Sisters, legendary singer-songwriter Emmylou Harris, Margo Price, Buddy Miller, Kyla Jade, Etta & Bob Britt, Tammy & Steve Crawford, Travis Logan Unity Choir, BIZZ, Danny & Mabel Flowers, Gayle Mays, Dwight Ross, Wil, Will Barrow, Dave Pomeroy, and more.

For over fourteen years, The McCrary Sisters have generously given back to their community by hosting and organizing their annual Christmas concert that not only benefits the important work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, but also benefits local families in need who have experienced tragedy, loss and need a helping hand.

Says Regina McCrary, “The program, the benefit, is a God-sent show that we’ve been doing for 14 years. Around the holidays, people get depressed and lonely. Sometimes they feel like they are by themselves. This is The McCrary Sisters’ way of reassuring people that they’re never alone. We are about helping people and making sure that people know we care and this is our ministry. This is what God has called us to do.”

Ann McCrary continues, “St. Jude, to me, is one of the most spectacular hospitals in the world. Because if you have children, and they become ill, it is bad enough to be concerned about them and praying that they’re gonna be alright. But at St. Jude, you don’t have to worry about the bills. That’s what touches my heart, because the bills will kill you. Without worrying about the condition of your child, those bills will take you down. And not having to worry about a place to stay, or anything like that, that is just wonderful to me.”

Says Freda McCrary, “We never know a situation until it knocks at your home, knocks at your own door. It’s an honor to be able to help who we can at this time or any time during the year. We do almost four benefits each year, but this is the greatest of them all.”

Says Buddy Miller, “I always look forward to A McCrary Kind Of Christmas. It’s like a great family reunion with the best music. Their giving hearts and love for people overflows from the stage. A partnership with St Jude’s makes the evening even more meaningful. The McCrary Sisters bring joy to the world and are a treasure.”

Says Doug Hall, of Big Feat PR “We are honored to be helping the McCrary Sisters, making sure this event is the biggest of the holiday season. The McCrary Sisters are Nashville music icons but the work they do to help others is also truly remarkable. Raising funds and attention for St Jude’s is absolutely vital, who provide support for families in the most drastic of need. I implore anyone who can, to buy a ticket and get involved.”