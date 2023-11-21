LISTEN: Artimus Pyle Covers “Simple Man” With Sammy Hagar

Artimus Pyle, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Member and former drummer for Lynyrd Skynyrd, has released “Simple Man” in collaboration with fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member Sammy Hagar. This heartfelt duet stands as the second digital single release from Pyle’s highly studio album, ‘Anthems – Honoring The Music of Lynyrd Skynyrd,’ which includes thirteen tracks and will be released on February 2, 2024, with distribution by BFD/Orchard, paying homage to the timeless sounds of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s iconic repertoire.

Artimus Pyle’s influential double bass drumming played a pivotal role in shaping the legendary Skynyrd sound. His breakthrough occurred at the Charlie Daniels Volunteer Jam, where his commanding drumming, initially credited as Artimus Pyle, percussion, caught widespread attention. Further solidifying his reputation as a formidable session drummer, Pyle, leveraging connections with acts like Charlie Daniels and the Marshall Tucker Band, met with Ronnie Van Zant and Ed King at Studio One in Doraville, Georgia. This pivotal meeting led to the creation of ‘Saturday Night Special,’ leaving an enduring impression on Ronnie. Making his live debut in October 1974 at Jacksonville’s Sgt Pepper’s Club, Pyle took over as Skynyrd’s drummer after the release of ‘Second Helping,’ contributing to the band’s next four albums, including the iconic ‘Street Survivors.’ Pyle not only survived the band’s harrowing 1977 plane crash but also witnessed the tragic loss of six lives, including Steve and Cassie Gaines and the visionary leader of the band, Ronnie Van Zant.

“This project has been a year in the making, but when the fans hear it, they will understand why it took so long,” says Len Snow, Get Joe Records president. “Artimus is legendary within the Southern Rock space. The music that Lynyrd Skynyrd made will always live as a part of rock history. This album honors that music and gives Artimus a way to honor his former bandmates.