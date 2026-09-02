Dylan Scott Celebrates Two No. 1 Hits

ASCAP and BMI recently brought Nashville’s music community together at Commons Club at the Virgin Hotels Nashville to celebrate two chart-topping hits from Curb Records artist Dylan Scott: “This Town’s Been Too Good to Us” and “What He’ll Never Have.”

The celebration brought together Scott’s family, friends, songwriters, producers and members of Nashville’s music industry to recognize the team behind two songs that have helped define another successful chapter in Scott’s career.

The platinum-certified “This Town’s Been Too Good to Us” was written by Scott alongside Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, John Byron and Taylor Phillips and produced by Handsome and Jacob Durrett.

ASCAP Associate Director Membership Nashville Duane Hobson, BMI Senior Director Creative MaryAnn Keen, Sony Music Publishing CEO Rusty Gaston, Big Loud President of A&R Mike Giangreco, Warner Chappell Music Manager of A&R Benji Amaefule and Tape Room Music Vice President of A&R Caroline Hodson shared stories and congratulated Scott, the songwriters and producers.

The hit helped Scott earn the distinction of being the third most-played country artist of 2025.

Scott’s second No. 1, “What He’ll Never Have,” also represents a family connection. The song was written by Scott, his brother Logan Robinson, Robbie Gatlin and Ricky Rowton, and produced by Joe Fox.

Featured on Scott’s Easy Does It album, “What He’ll Never Have” marks the singer’s seventh chart-topping hit and is also an ASCAP Most-Performed Song of 2025. The single has been certified platinum.

ASCAP Manager Creative Membership Nashville Emilia James, BMI’s MaryAnn Keen, Curb | Word Publishing Senior Creative Director, Country Publishing Sarah Schumacher, Curb | Word Entertainment SVP of Revenue and Marketing Benson Curb and Curb | Word Entertainment Director, Country A&R Rebekah Liles-Jackson joined in recognizing the creative team behind the song.

With nearly 5 billion career streams, Scott continues to build on his success both on the road and at country radio. His headlining Till I Can’t I Will Tour wrapped earlier this year, and he remains busy with fairs and festivals.

Meanwhile, Scott’s current single “Dear Big City” continues to climb the country charts.

And there’s more new music on the way.

Scott will release his new song “Girl From Louisiana” this Friday, September 4, giving fans another taste of what’s next from the Louisiana native as he continues one of country music’s most successful runs.

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