Cut The Cord to Make Nashville Debut At The End

Florida-based pop-punk band Cut the Cord. is bringing its emotionally charged brand of rock to Nashville for the first time, with the rising band set to make its Music City debut at The End on Saturday, October 3.

Built around explosive guitars, massive hooks and brutally honest songwriting, Cut the Cord. lives where vulnerability meets volume. The band’s debut single, “10th Avenue North,” introduces a raw, cathartic sound centered on self-perception, emotional exhaustion and the struggle to figure out who you are. (watch and listen above)

The song serves as the first preview of the band’s upcoming debut EP, blush., arriving October 23. A second single, “BENT!”, is set for release September 16.

At the center of Cut the Cord. is frontman Dylan Samaniego, who created the project after reaching a point in his life where he realized something had to change.

The name itself came from a meditation exercise during one of Samaniego’s lowest moments. What began as a phrase became a personal decision to separate from the people, habits and thought patterns keeping him from becoming the person he wanted to be.

That idea runs throughout blush., with songs exploring codependency, identity, anger, addiction, nostalgia, self-worth and the difficult process of rebuilding yourself after giving too much away.

Recorded at Boardwalk Studios in South Florida with Jacob Bates of Dirty Rivals and Bryan Kuznitz of Fame on Fire, the EP balances the urgency of the pop-punk and alternative music that influenced Samaniego growing up with the perspective that comes from actually living through the stories.

Rather than simply looking backward, cut the cord. is taking those influences and turning them into something personal and current.

And that’s ultimately what the project is about.

Confronting what hurts. Letting go of what no longer serves you. Accepting that healing isn’t always a straight line—and understanding that sometimes the loudest songs come from making a quiet decision to start over.

Nashville gets its first taste of that live when Cut the Cord. takes the stage at The End on October 3.

Cut The Cord. At The End

When: Saturday, October 3

Where: The End

Address: 2219 Elliston Place, Nashville, TN 37203

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