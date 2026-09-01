Kenny Chesney Tops 4th Week at No. 1 On MusicRow Chart

Kenny Chesney’s “Carry On” has now spent four weeks at No. 1 on MusicRow’s CountryBreakout Radio Chart, which represents a broad cross-section of non-reporting country radio stations. At the same time, “Carry On” is climbing into the Top 5 at country radio.

“To me, I try to make music for everyone, no matter where they live,” Chesney says. “But there is something for people like me, who grew up beyond the city limits, who have dreamed their way into some pretty magical adventures, to hear a song like this—and realize life really does come down to something as simple as ‘If it feels good, do it/ If it doesn’t, then don’t…’”

For Chesney, seeing the song connect with heartland radio is particularly meaningful.

“Hearing it’s been No. 1 for four weeks at MusicRow as we’re hitting the Top 5 tells me the people out there are listening and are just as fired up about what songs can be and mean as they ever were,” he says. “I know how much the stuff I love has fueled me, and I want to pass that along.”

“Carry On” has already made plenty of history for Chesney.

The song became the first independent—and only the third single ever—to close out the major-market country radio panel during add week. It also became Chesney’s 100th charting single, gave him the most Top 10 hits in Billboard Country Airplay history, and marked the video debut of Key West artist and icon Dave Wegman.

The song is also featured on Chesney’s Silver Sands Marina, a collection that explores different stages of life, emotions and the idea of finding your spark wherever you are.

“I think Silver Sands Marina hits a lot of life points and different emotions,” Chesney says. “But through all of the songs, that spirit of find your spark, recognize the goodness wherever you are is what shines through.”

For Chesney, “Carry On” was the perfect way to introduce that message.

“That bartender makes it all pretty simple, which is what we all need,” he says.

And perhaps that’s exactly why the song is connecting.

“And if there’s one thing we could use right now: it’s a lot more joy, a lot more stripping things back to what matters,” Chesney says. “It doesn’t always take a lot, being grateful right where you are—and knowing sometimes just being in the moment is the gift that will carry you through.”

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