Pennington Distilling Makes $10,000 Donation To Music Health Alliance

Pennington Distilling Company has made a $10,000 donation to Music Health Alliance (MHA) in support of the non-profit’s work to provide free healthcare advocacy and support to those within the music industry. In addition, Pennington has pledged to donate $1 of every bottle of Pickers Original Vodka sold in all their Nashville accounts that support live music will be donated to MHA in 2023.

“We value our long-term relationship with Jeff and Jenny Pennington and the Pennington Distilling Company and all of the good they do for our music community. We’re thrilled that the 2022 Picker’s Vodka Nashville product fundraiser raised $10,000 for MHA which will allow us to provide $300,000 to help heal the music with life-saving healthcare advocacy and resources,” said Tatum Allsep, Music Health Alliance Founder & CEO.

Jeff and Jenny Pennington, co-founders of Pickers Vodka, state: “We are thankful to continue our support of Music Health Alliance and their amazing work in providing healthcare advocacy and access to healthcare resources and insurance, mental health support, and financial resources for any musician in need.”

Founded in 2013 and based in Nashville, Music Health Alliance (MHA) has provided free healthcare advocacy and lifesaving support and resources to more than 18,000 music industry members across 49 states in the non-profit’s first nine years. MHA has supported songwriters, musicians, performers, producers, engineers, venue operators, artist managers, agents, publishers, business managers, and more by providing access to medicine, mental health resources, COVID-19 relief, diagnostic tests, lifesaving transplants, end of life care, and many other necessary services, saving more than $85,000,000 in healthcare costs for the nationwide music community in less than a decade. Entirely funded through grants and individual and corporate donations, financial support from the music community is critical to continue MHA’s advocacy and free services. For every $1 donation, MHA is able to provide $30 in life-saving healthcare resources to Heal The Music. MHA fights so those in our industry never have to feel alone in a health crisis and removes obstacles so patients can receive lifesaving care. All MHA services are free to any person who has worked in the music industry for three or more years or who has credited contributions to 4 commercially released recordings or videos. Spouses, partners, and children of qualifying individuals may also receive access to the non-profit’s services from birth to end of life.