Brad Paisley Raises Over $200,000 For The Store

Brad Paisley, actress and best-selling author Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Nationwide hosted a sold-out benefit for The Store last night at Zanies Nashville raising more than $200,000. Proceeds from the show doubled last year’s event total. The second annual “Groceries with Dignity & Comedy Without” featured John Crist, Dusty Slay, and Brad Paisley.

Funds raised from the Zanies event will support The Store’s new initiative to double the number of households served in 2024. To support that initiative to expand its impact, please consider sponsoring a family’s monthly groceries here.

Paisley and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, are co-founders of nonprofit organization The Store, a free-referral based grocery story, which aims to empower low-income individuals and families in the Nashville area. The Store operates with the mission of allowing people to shop for their basic needs in a way that protects dignity and fosters hope. There is no charge to those referred or to the people and agencies that send them. They may shop for food to supplement their income during times of crisis and as they work toward self-sufficiency. The Store currently works with nearly 25 referral agencies in Nashville to help families in securing food assistance while they access other support services, for a more comprehensive and holistic approach for families in need. The Store purchases all its food, with the exception of locally grown produce and in-kind donations through licensed vendors. For more information, visit www.thestore.org.

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!