Tanner Adell Kicks Off Apple Music Sessions

Yesterday Tanner Adell kicked off the first performance of Apple Music Sessions new series at Apple Downtown Nashville. To celebrate the success of Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter album, Apple Music invited six rising Black country artists to cover songs from legacy artists exclusively, with Adell being the first. Hosted by Fancy Hagood, the host of Trailblazers Radio, the 45 minute set included a cover of Beyonce’s “Drunk In Love” and “Buckle Bunny.” (listen to “Buckle Bunny above)

Adell appears on the track “Blackbird”, a cover of The Beatles’ song of the same name, and provides background vocals on Beyoncé’s “Ameriican Requiem”.

Born in Lexington, Kentucky, Adell was adopted and raised in Manhattan Beach, California. She spent summers growing up in Star Valley, Wyoming, learned to play piano and taught herself guitar, then studied commercial music at Utah Valley University. She was raised in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and completed two years of missionary service in Stockholm.

Adell moved to Nashville in in 2021 to pursue a career in country music business. She quickly gained a following on social media and signed with Columbia Records. Stay tuned to Nashville.com for news on upcoming Apple Music Sessions performances.

