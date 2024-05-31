Alli Walker Signs With Sony Music Publishing

RECORDS Nashville’s new up-and-comer, Alli Walker, has reached a significant milestone in her career with the signing of a publishing deal with Sony Music Publishing Nashville. Alongside this exciting announcement, Walker is unveiling her latest single, “Dirt On Us,” is available now, (listen above.)

Hailing from Prince Edward Island, Alli Walker has a string of successful releases and a rapidly growing fanbase, Walker’s partnership with Sony Music Publishing signifies a new chapter in her music journey.

“I’m so excited to join the Sony Publishing family,” shares Alli. “The second I walked through their doors, it truly felt like home. I am so lucky to get to write alongside their amazing roster of talented songwriters and work with their incredibly passionate staff!”

“Alli is a creative force, and her energy and passion for songwriting is unstoppable. It’s exciting to see how much she’s already accomplished as both a songwriter and artist, and we’re proud to be supporting her on this journey,” says Rusty Gaston, CEO, Sony Music Publishing Nashville.

“They’re already talking the second we walked in, so why don’t we make them rumors true,” sings Walker in the opening lines of “Dirt On Us,” inviting listeners into a world where adventure meets romance. Alli co-wrote the song with two songwriters, Jon Nite and Lindsay Rimes. Jon is the current SESAC songwriter of the year and has previously worked with artists such as Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and more. Meanwhile, Lindsay co-wrote two of the biggest country songs of all time with Kane Brown’s “Heaven,” which is certified Diamond by the RIAA for over ten million combined sales and streaming units, as well as Nate Smith’s “World On Fire” which sat atop the Billboard Country Airplay chart for ten consecutive weeks, tying the record for longest-leading #1 in the chart’s history with Morgan Wallen’s “You Proof.” Lindsay also served as producer for “Dirt On Us” which captures the essence of Walker’s unique sound, offering listeners an irresistible invitation to escapism and fun.

