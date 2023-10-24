Sophia Scott Makes Her Opry Debut

Colorado native, singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Sophia Scott made her Opry debut on Friday night (10/20), the same day she released her debut album BARSTOOL CONFESSIONS.

Stepping into the circle for the first time donning an elegant floor-length white dress accentuated with feathers, Scott performed soul-stirring single, “Lipstick on You,” the cleverly written ballad that puts a poignant twist on the classic breakup using makeup as a metaphor for dashed hopes.

She followed with the vulnerable and emotional song, “Watering Roses,” while captivating the packed audience with her ethereal presence and commanding voice.

WSM radio’s Charlie Mattos greeted Scott for a brief on-stage interview. Full of joyful tears, Scott was speechless, and then shared, “It’s really surreal. I’ve been waiting on this for a really really long time.” Scott was first introduced to the Opry by her grandmother who traveled from Colorado with her parents to be in the audience for this milestone moment.

The firsts are stacking up for Scott as the official music video for “Watering Roses” will make its broadcast premiere on CMT this Wednesday (10/25).