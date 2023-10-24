Jason Aldean Scores 28th Number One Song

Jason Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town” today topped the Country Aircheck/Mediabase charts, earning the Georgia-native his twenty-eighth career No. 1. The chart-topping single, which hit the Billboard Hot 100 chart earlier this year, marks the first No. 1 off of his 11th studio album, Highway Desperado, out November 3rd.

Highway Desperado features fourteen total tracks and in addition to “Try That In a Small Town” includes “Whiskey Drink,” written by Kurt Allison, Jonathan Edwards, Tully Kennedy, and John Morgan, as well as “Tough Crowd,” and “Let Your Boys Be Country.” The album also features three tracks co-written by Aldean, including the album’s title track. The ACM Artist of the Decade entertainer first introduced new music from the album in May with the release of the fan-appreciation anthem, “Tough Crowd” at this year’s ACM Awards, where the 3X ACM Entertainer of the Year winner was again an Entertainer of the Year nominee.

Highway Desperado follows his album Macon, Georgia, the album earned Aldean his 27th career-charting #1 single, ”Trouble With A Heartbreak,” as well as a Billboard Music Award nomination for “Top Country Song” and awards from ACM, CMT, iHeart, and a GRAMMY nomination for “If I Didn’t Love You” with Carrie Underwood. Since making his chart debut in 2005, the Georgia native has earned the most Top 10 songs on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart – more than any other artist – his songs of small-town living, love and loss have resonated with a loyal fanbase. His current tour of the same name continues through October 27th.