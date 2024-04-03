SHOW REVIEW: The Black Crowes At The Grand Ole Opry

The Black Crowes kicked off their highly anticipated 35-date Happiness Bastards tour with an electrifying performance at the Grand Ole Opry last night (4/2), and what a way to start! Despite the inclement weather, dedicated fans braved the elements to pack the Opry.

From the moment the lights dimmed and the first chords reverberated through the venue, the fans were on their feet and stayed there until the end of the show. The Black Crowes wasted no time, launching into a set that seamlessly blended their timeless classics with the excitement of debuting several tracks from their first new album (Happiness Bastards) in over a decade.

The Crowes have had their ups and downs but in my opinion they sounded better than ever. Frontman Chris Robinson’s vocals were powerful and soulful and the energy on stage was infectious. It was a testament to their enduring appeal and their ability to deliver a performance that transcends generations.

One of the highlights of the evening was when country super-star Lainey Wilson made a surprise guest appearance, joining the band for two unforgettable performances. Together, they delivered a spine-tingling rendition of the debut single “Wilted Rose” from the new album, showcasing both Wilson’s raw talent and the Black Crowes’ legendary musical prowess. The collaboration continued with a stunning rendition of the Black Crowes classic “She Talks to Angels,” leaving the crowd in awe.

In the end, as the final notes faded into the night, and I may be a little partial, but it was clear that the Black Crowes had once again proven why they are one of the greatest rock bands of all time.

–Jerry Holthouse

SET LIST:

Bedside Manners

Rats and Clowns

Twice as Hard

My Morning Song

Cross Your Fingers

(Live debut)

Wanting and Waiting

Hard to Handle

(Otis Redding cover)

Kickin’ My Heart Around

Wilted Rose

(with Lainey Wilson) (Live debut)

She Talks to Angels

(with Lainey Wilson)

I Ain’t Hiding

Flesh Wound

(Live debut)

Sting Me

Thorn in My Pride

Jealous Again

Remedy

Encore:

White Light/White Heat

(The Velvet Underground cover)

