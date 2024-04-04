Sierra Ferrell Debuts #1 on Billboard

This week, following the release of her new album, Trail of Flowers Sierra Ferrell has debuted #1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists, Heatseekers and Tastemakers charts. Out now on Rounder Records, Trail of Flowers also landed in the Top 5 on Billboard’s Vinyl Albums chart, Top 10 on Album Sales and Americana/Folk Albums, Top 20 on Independent Albums and Top 25 on Country Albums, as well as Top 40 on the Billboard Artist 100. Bringing listeners on a time-bending journey of resilience and rebirth, merging classic musicianship with decidedly modern concerns, these 12 songs have quickly become a place for Ferrell’s fans to pour their own feelings, whether she is singing about the search for love, livelihood or the American Dream.

In her transformation from train-hopping vagabond to viral sensation, Sierra Ferrell has honed her style of storytelling in trailer parks, dive bars, truck stops and everywhere in between. In a new profile that aired on CBS Mornings, she opens up about the remarkable path it has taken to now becoming “one of country and roots music’s most fascinating and fastest-rising artists” (Rolling Stone). As correspondent Anthony Mason shows, “the only thing more amazing than her voice is her story.”

Watch the full piece below from CBS Mornings, where she discusses growing up in West Virginia, hitchhiking, running wild and busking on street corners, seeing the other side, landing in Nashville and coming into her own.

Trail of Flowers marks Sierra Ferrell’s first new album since 2021’s Long Time Coming, and since then she has become one of the moment’s most in-demand musicians. She has collaborated with Zach Bryan, Diplo, Margo Price, Shakey Graves and The Black Keys, been covered by Kelly Clarkson, and shared stages with Dave Matthews, Lana Del Rey and Nathaniel Rateliff. She earned Emerging Artist of The Year at the 2022 Americana Honors & Awards, sold out all her live shows in 2023.

