SHOW REVIEW: Tedeschi Trucks Band

The Tedeschi Trucks Band, just finished their three day residency at the Ryman and Nashville.com was there opening night. This husband and wife team along with their 12-piece band put on a performance that was both electrifying and soulful as always. Some of the faithful fans we talked to had tickets for all three nights. But if you’ve ever seen TTB you know why.

Always a standout, the slide guitar playing of Derek Trucks. His mastery of the instrument is truly impressive, and his ability to coax an array of sounds and emotions from it is nothing short of remarkable. Whether he was playing a bluesy riff or a soaring solo, Trucks shows an understanding of the instrument that few can match. His slide guitar work always adds a layer of depth and complexity to the band’s sound that is truly captivating.

What is always particularly impressive about TTB is their willingness to let every member of the band shine. While Derek Trucks is undoubtedly a standout player, the other members of the band were given ample opportunity to showcase their talents as well. From Susan Tedeschi’s powerful vocals to the tight rhythms laid down by the band’s two drummers, each member of the Tedeschi Trucks Band brought something special to the performance. Their horn section is unmatched. Gabe Dixon, A big star in is own right was a highlight as well with his piano, B3 and vocal skills.

Throughout the show, the band displayed a sense of musical chemistry and camaraderie that was infectious. They seamlessly blended genres, from blues and soul to Southern rock, and each song was infused with a sense of energy and passion that kept the audience engaged from start to finish.

Every Tedeschi Trucks show is a unique experience and their unique blend of musical styles and their commitment to showcasing the talents of each member of the band made for a performance that is always impressive and inspiring. If you have the chance to see them live, I highly recommend it. Check out the set list below.

DON’T DRIFT AWAY

AIN’T THAT SOMETHING

WHERE ARE MY FRIENDS

PART OF ME

BELL BOTTOM BLUES

WHY DOES LOVE

LA DI DA

WHISKEY LEGS

BLIND, CRIPPLED & CRYING

DONE SOMEBODY

ALL THE LOVE

KEY TO THE HIGHWAY

I WANT MORE > SS

E: LET’S GO GET STONED