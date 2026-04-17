Nashville Loses Legendary Songwriter Don Schlitz

Nashville lost one of its true songwriting giants on April 16, as Don Schlitz died at a local hospital following a sudden illness. He was 73.

A master storyteller whose pen helped define modern country music, Schlitz built a catalog packed with classics, including “The Gambler,” “On the Other Hand,” “Forever and Ever, Amen,” “He Thinks He’ll Keep Her,” “The Greatest,” and “When You Say Nothing At All.” His impact earned him rare triple recognition, with inductions into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Schlitz’s career took off in remarkable fashion when Kenny Rogers recorded “The Gambler,” marking the young songwriter’s first major cut. The song quickly became a cultural touchstone, earning a Grammy Award for Best Country Song and the CMA Song of the Year, setting the tone for a career defined by excellence.

That early success was no fluke. Over the decades, Schlitz’s songs powered the careers of artists like Randy Travis, The Judds, Tanya Tucker, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Keith Whitley, and Alison Krauss, among many others. In total, he amassed 50 Top 10 hits and an impressive 25 No. 1 singles.

His trophy case reflected that dominance. Schlitz was named ASCAP Country Songwriter of the Year for four consecutive years from 1988 through 1991 and picked up multiple industry honors, including three CMA Song of the Year awards, two ACM Song of the Year trophies, and two Grammys across a career that spanned five decades.

Recognition from his peers followed steadily. He was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Association International Hall of Fame, then the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2012. His 2017 induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame placed him in elite company alongside legendary writers like Bobby Braddock, Hank Cochran, Harlan Howard, and Felice and Boudleaux Bryant.

In 2022, Schlitz achieved another historic milestone, becoming the first non-performing songwriter inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. In recent years, he continued to take the stage, often joking that while audiences might not recognize his face, they undoubtedly knew every word of his songs—a fitting legacy for one of Music City’s most influential voices.