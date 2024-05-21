Scotty McCreery’s New Album Debuts At #1

Triple Tigers recording artist Scotty McCreery debuts atop Billboard’s Current Country Album Chart with his fifth studio album Rise & Fall. In addition, the album ranks No. 6 on Billboard’s All-Genre Album Sales Chart. The news follows the new Grand Ole Opry member’s sixth No. 1 hit on the Country Aircheck/Mediabase Chart with lead single “Cab in a Solo,” and marks the fifth time one of his albums has debuted at No. 1 on a Billboard chart.

The second single from the album, “Fall of Summer,” will be going for adds at country radio beginning next week (May 28).

McCreery co-wrote 12 of the 13 songs on the album. “I know every artist says it, but this is truly my favorite album I’ve made so far,” shares McCreery. “I wanted to create an album that reflected the music I grew up on and wasn’t chasing trends. So, I brought several of my songwriting buddies to the mountains of North Carolina to sit down and write a full-on country album that told a story, start to finish, and spoke to my soul. We’ve been performing most of the album live on the road and the response from the audiences has been overwhelming. I’m excited for everyone to finally hear Rise & Fall.”

The North Carolina native knows all too well there’s a rhythm to life and a cycle of ups and downs. And right now, he’s on the upswing.

Now 30 years old, McCreery has six No. 1 hits under his belt, he is also a dedicated husband and father, welcoming a son named Avery in 2022, whose impact on the singer is highlighted in several songs on the album. Recently, he even celebrated the milestone of all milestones for a guy who grew up on Randy Travis, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton and Ronnie Milsap; he was invited by his musical hero Garth Brooks to become the newest member of the iconic Grand Ole Opry. McCreery was just welcomed into the Opry family last month by two more of his heroes, Josh Turner and Randy Travis.

“I feel like we’re on the rise now, but I’ve fallen pretty low as well,” McCreery admits. “I learned from every little part of that, and it helped me to know who I was as a person – let alone an artist. The rises and the falls helped craft these songs. They made this album what it is.”

