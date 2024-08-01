Scotty McCreery Celebrates His 6th No. 1 Single

BMI celebrated the success behind Triple Tigers Records artist Scotty McCreery’s sixth No. One single “Cab In A Solo” on Wednesday (7/31). Joined by co-writer Brent Anderson (ASCAP), co-writer and producer Frank Rogers (ASCAP) and producer Derek Wells, the Nashville music community gathered in the lobby of BMI’s Nashville headquarters to honor the song.

Hosted by BMI and ASCAP and emceed by BMI’s MaryAnn Keen, the recent Grand Ole Opry inductee took the stage with the songwriters to share remarks and discuss the song’s creation. Sponsored by Studio Bank, Kari Barnhart made a special donation presentation on behalf of the writers in support of the Opry Trust Fund, whose mission is to help those in the country music industry when they need it the most, by offering financial assistance during their time of need.

The afternoon concluded with Keen surprising McCreery with seven BMI Million-Air Awards that are given to songwriters whose works have achieved the rare feat of surpassing one million broadcast performances on U.S. radio. McCreery’s hits have garnered over 11 million radio airplays including the BMI award-winning hits “This Is It” (3 million), “In Between” (2 million), “See You Tonight” (2 million), and “You Time” (1 million). Other songs awarded were the triple-Platinum “Five More Minutes” (2 million) and the 2024 CMT Digital-First Performance award-winning song “It Matters To Her” (1 million).

