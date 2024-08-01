Ashland Craft Makes Her Opry Debut

Leo33’s rising country music star, Ashland Craft, made her debut on the iconic Grand Ole Opry stage last week, marking a significant milestone in hercareer. Grand Ole Opry member and friend, Ashley McBryde, surprised Ashland backstage and also introduced her as Ashland entered the infamous circle for the first time. Ashley and Ashland have previously toured together and co-written several times making the surprise even more exciting. Additionally, the special invitation for Ashland to perform at the Opry was extended by country superstar Cody Johnson, whom Ashland previously joined on tour.

“I am beyond honored and thrilled to have made my debut at the Grand Ole Opry,” shares Ashland Craft. “Receiving an invitation from Cody Johnson, someone I truly respect and have listened to for so long, made the moment even more special. I’ve dreamed of performing on that stage since I was a little girl, and sharing this incredible experience with my family, my friends from back home, my friends in town and my team was truly unforgettable.”

Craft introduced her brand of country music with her debut album, TRAVELIN’ KIND, which is available everywhere now. She’s been recognized as one of CMT’s Next Women of Country and Pandora’s Country Artists to Watch.

Ashland Craft’s recent releases, include “Wrong Kind of Keepin’ Me Up,” her single “Hooker,” which marked Ashland’s first debut on SiriusXM The Highway, “Night Owl,” co-written by Lainey Wilson and Shane Minor.

This summer, Ashland will continue to make main stage appearances at festivals including Oregon Jamboree, Watershed Music Festival, Field & Stream Festival, and more.

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!