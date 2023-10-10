Sara Evans Officially Inducted Into The Grand Ole Opry

CMA and ACM Award-winning artist Sara Evans was officially inducted in to the Grand Ole Opry family tonight during the Opry’s 98th Birthday weekend by Opry member Crystal Gayle.

“I want to thank the Opry for asking me to become a member because this is a country artist’s dream come true,” said Evans. “And I have been dreaming about this my entire life.”

Evans was surprised with an Opry invitation by the Opry’s longest-serving member, Bill Anderson, at her sold-out concert in August at the Ryman Auditorium celebrating the release of Sara Evans Still Restless – The 20 Year Celebration.

Jon Pardi, invited to join the Opry during this year’s Stagecoach Festival, is scheduled to be inducted into the Opry on Tuesday, October. 24.