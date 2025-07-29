Sam Hunt Scores His 11th Number One

Sam Hunt is back at the top of the charts this week, landing his 11th solo No. 1 on the Mediabase Country chart with his latest single, “Country House.” (watch above) The chart-topping track is featured on Hunt’s 2024 EP LOCKED UP, and continues his impressive streak of hits over the past decade.

Since making his debut in 2014, Hunt has carved out a unique space in country music with his genre-blending sound and honest songwriting. His latest success with “Country House” adds to a long list of No. 1 hits that includes fan favorites like “Leave The Night On,” “Take Your Time,” “Make You Miss Me,” “House Party,” “Body Like A Backroad,” “Kinfolks,” “Hard To Forget,” “Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90’s,” “23,” and “Outskirts.” Hunt also scored a No. 1 hit with “Wishful Drinking,” his duet with Ingrid Andress, bringing his total to 12 career radio chart-toppers.

Released earlier this year, Hunt’s LOCKED UP EP features four new tracks and follows his 2020 album SOUTHSIDE, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart and was named one of the Best Albums of the Year by The New York Times and Us Weekly. SOUTHSIDE includes several of Hunt’s biggest hits, such as “Hard To Forget” and the Diamond-certified “Body Like A Back Road,” which spent three weeks at No. 1 and earned a GRAMMY nomination.

Prior to SOUTHSIDE, Hunt’s 2014 debut album MONTEVALLO also topped the Billboard Country Albums chart and delivered four No. 1 singles. All ten tracks on MONTEVALLO are RIAA certified, with seven earning Platinum or Multi-Platinum status.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!

﻿