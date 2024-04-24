Sam Barber Announces Debut Ryman Headline Performance

Sam Barber has announced his debut headline performance at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, set for Friday, October 4 with support from special guest Hans Williams. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 26 at 10:00 am CT.

Now boasting more than 4.5 MILLION total monthly Spotify listeners and a rapidly increasing fan following around the world, Barber is currently traveling North America on the Till I Return Tour – his biggest headline run thus far.

Last month saw the premiere of Barber’s latest single, “Streetlight.” (listen above) Produced by Eddie Spear, the track continues a 2024 run that includes the tender “S.O.B.”

Named Billboard’s October 2023 Rookie of the Month, Barber made a spectacular arrival last fall with his debut EP, Million Eyes, featuring the RIAA GOLD-certified hit, “Straight and Narrow,” now with over 235 MILLION global streams to date. The EP also includes deeply moving tracks such as “Dancing In The Sky” and “All That I Have,” with the latter declared one of Billboard’s “7 Must-Hear New Country Songs,” writing, “Barber’s amiable vocal, rippling acoustic guitar and a gentle tone are hallmarks of this hearty, romantic ballad.”

