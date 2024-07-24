Ruthie Foster Covers Elvis Presley

It’s been an awe-inspiring journey for Ruthie Foster, the singer-songwriter heralded for her powerful blend of blues, folk, and gospel. Today, Ruthie releases latest single, a sensual, blues reading of “That’s All Right,” as made famous by Elvis Presley. “That’s All Right” will be the third single from Ruthie’s milestone tenth studio album, Mileage, and her first album for Sun Records. The ten-song record was produced by Tyler Bryant, and it will be released via Sun August 23rd.

“While many know ‘That’s All Right’ as an Elvis classic and his first hit with Sun Records, it was actually written by Arthur Crudup,” Foster explains. “I love reintroducing the history behind songs originally by Black artists that gained fame through white artists’ covers. Bringing these stories to the forefront is a passion of mine.”

Foster’s slow-burn take on “That’s All Right” came out of the spirited sessions with blues-rock ace Tyler Bryant, who produced Mileage and nurtured an intuitive artistic connection with Foster. Her version is a swampy, Delta blues-style take on the Arthur Crudup classic which was written and recorded by him in 1946. Presley’s cover of the song was released in 1954, and it was the song that put Sun Records on the map. Foster recording “That’s All Right” is definitely a loving tribute to her new label’s legacy, and it’s also an extension of her career-long commitment to highlighting artists like Arthur Crudup, Mississippi John Hurt, and other Black artists whose work deserves recognition.

In celebration of the 70th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s recording of “That’s All Right,” Sun Records will host a special event at the historic Sun Studios in Memphis, Tennessee on the evening of August 14th, 2024. The event will include a dynamic Q&A panel hosted by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning writer Robert Gordon featuring Ruthie Foster, Tyler Bryant, Producer Matt Ross-Spang, Elvis’s former drummer Jerome “Stump” Monroe, and an exclusive live performance of “That’s All Right” by Ruthie Foster and Tyler Bryant in the room where Elvis’ version was originally recorded.

In a storied life, Ruthie has gone from being a self-described “little Black girl with a guitar” singing at churches in rural Texas to earning multiple Grammy nominations, and collaborating with fellow greats such as Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, Tyler Bryant, and Rebecca Lovell, one half of the duo Larkin Poe. Her upcoming album, Mileage, is a collection of songs that were born from heartfelt conversations with Tyler Bryant about her story.

Mileage is the opening salvo of Foster’s collaboration with Sun Records, the definitive home of American roots music. Being a part of Sun’s illustrious roster aligns the folk-blues luminary with a label known for its legacy of fostering unique voices and artistic freedom.

Look for Foster at Americanafest here in Nashville in September.

