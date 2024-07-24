LISTEN: The Wild Feathers’ “Don’t Know”

Nashville country rockers The Wild Feathers have shared their latest track, “Don’t Know,” (listen above) available now via New West Records. A rabble-rousing dose of surf-punk delivered with layered gang vocals and a rolling bass line, the song comes from the band’s first album in almost three years. Produced by 3x GRAMMY® Award-winner Shooter Jennings, Sirens, arrives everywhere on Friday, October 4.

“‘Don’t Know’ started out as just an up-tempo rock and roll bass riff,” says The Wild Feathers co-founding bassist/singer Joel King. “Then adding a surf guitar and drums playing the toms, the lyrics had to be something primal and emotional. Leaving an old way of life behind but not sure you really want to. I’m sure it’s been said before and will be said again but if it’s how you feel, then you can’t help but write it and scream it. ‘I don’t know if I can let it go.’ It’s not a song you really set out to write but a song that just happens.”

Sirens was announced this spring alongside the album’s first single, “Sanctuary.” In addition, The Wild Feathers recently performed the organ-fueled track for Toyota and SiriusXM’s “Sounds of the Road” series, filmed live at The Cabin in downtown Park City, UT.

The Wild Feathers will celebrate Sirens with a showcase at Nashville, TN’s upcoming AMERICANAFEST (September 17-21). Additional dates will be announced soon.

Sirens sees The Wild Feathers returning with the album they’ve been building towards since their foundation over a decade ago, a spirited collection of road-worn, sharply woven tales chronicling a life worth living, love worth holding, and the hard-earned lessons found along the ride. The follow-up to 2021’s Alvarado – the band’s much lauded debut for New West Records – marks the band’s most sprawling, richly descriptive album thus far, channeling heartland rock excellence, old-school guitar riffs, rootsy jams, and heartfelt stories tailor-made for open-road therapy with windows down and speakers blaring.

The Wild Feathers’ goal for their fifth studio album was to push beyond simply recreating a handful of demos and instead create something altogether new, with a fresh perspective heretofore untapped over the course of their previous releases. With that in mind, band members Ricky Young, Joel King, Taylor Burns, Ben Dumas, and Brett Moore traveled some 2,000 miles from their homebase in Nashville to work with longtime friend and first-time collaborator Shooter Jennings at his Dave’s Room studios in North Hollywood, CA. The Wild Feathers entered the studio with a largely blank slate, bringing almost 30 rough draft song ideas and then developing them into a head-turning collection that showcases their distinctive ability to blend country storytelling with rock ‘n’ roll showmanship, from “Don’t Know” to “Pretending,” a stop-you-in-your-tracks piano ballad that’s bound to send lighters into the sky when the band takes to the road later this year. A true statement piece, Sirens is The Wild Feathers at their very best, a time-tested, harmonized culmination formed by a veteran band Jennings praises as “a collective of truly deep soulful musicians and writers who have come together and stayed together over the years.”

“I love being part of a band that is always growing and evolving,” says Ricky Young. “We want to keep challenging ourselves to make new music while always continuing to grow and be challenged. For us, this is the best version of what we’ve always done. We’re not the band we were 10 years ago. We’re much better writers now. Much better performers. We’re much better people. We’ve grown a lot.”

“We just wanted to write a shit load of songs, find a great producer and let go of the reins a little bit,” says Joel King. “We were like, let’s just do it like a band.”

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!