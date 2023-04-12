Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville Announces Musical Lineup

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville announced today the musical guests for the upcoming 2023 race week festivities. The music, from the Health & Fitness Expo, along the course and to the race finish line at Nissan Stadium, will showcase all forms of music for the participants, guests, and spectators to celebrate race week in Music City. The 2023 St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville is taking place on April 22-23 with registration still available.

More music and running are woven throughout the fabric of St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville as the event will showcase some of the finest singer/songwriters throughout the race weekend. Earlier this year, Runaway June was confirmed as the 2023 Encore Entertainment for the post-race concert on Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 10:30 a.m.-Noon at the finish line near Victory Way outside of Nissan Stadium.

In addition, Greg Pratt and Angie Rey, PGMG Recording Artists, will add their country talents to the post-race Encore Entertainment festivities. Greg Pratt and his band will perform from 7:30 until 10:30 a.m. Angie Rey and her band will perform from 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Special performances by Music City’s most impressive talents such as Jillian Cardarelli, Golden West, Lance Carpenter, Joe Noto, and Adam Warner will highlight the music stage at the free and open-to-the-public Health & Fitness Expo on Thursday, April 20, and Friday, April 21, at the Musicians Hall of Fame. The St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Rock Running Series Nashville Expo will be held at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium and the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum located at 417 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37201.

Angie Rey will also sing the National Anthem at both start lines on race day with the 5K/10K at 6:25 a.m. and the marathon and half marathon at 7:15 a.m.

The St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville will take place April 22-23, 2023 and it combines live music and entertainment with scenic routes that highlight Nashville’s historic and natural beauty. Nashville has long been a favorite stop on the best-in-class running series tour, welcoming global visitors amidst a strong hometown contingent who know how to show a good time. Participants will experience everything that Music City has to offer, including a legendary running tour of Nashville’s most famous locations such as Broadway, Music Row, The Gulch, 12 South, Nissan Stadium, and much more.

The St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville offers distances for everyone including 1-Mile, 5K, 10K, Half Marathon, and Marathon, plus a Doggie Dash and KiDS ROCK® event. Registration for the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville is open by visiting, www.runrocknroll.com/nashville-register.