Rising Star Corben Champoux Covers A Classic

Country Music has always been a part of Corben Champoux’s life as some of her earliest musical memories are of time spent riding shotgun in her dad’s pick-up and listening to all of his favorites. Lucky for Corben her dad loved the classics and she grew up on a steady diet of Johnny Cash, Hank Williams Sr, Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard. Her appreciation for the legends was evident when at the age of 7, and in her first guitar lesson, Corben picked Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues” as her first song to learn. With that past, it’s no wonder, “I’m So Lonesome, I Could Cry” would be her first national release. While many artists would be intimidated to take on such a classic, Corben did so with abandon and has delivered a version that’s all her own. Listen above.

A DeLand, FL native, Corben has been spending a great deal of time in Nashville, working with noted session musician/producer, John D Willis (Willie Nelson, Shania Twain, Jason Aldean) and writing with Willis, Jack Williams and Jimmy Thow. She put the video together with Emmy-winning, director, Steph Carse of Steph Carse Productions.

A recent graduate of the University of Florida with an undergraduate degree in public relations and a Master’s in International business it’s obvious that Corben’s determined to succeed in any endeavor she takes on. Corben credits her high motivation for success to her mother, who was paralyzed early on in life from a car accident. She has taught Corben to never give up under any circumstances. That lesson may be one that Country music fans benefit from for years to come.