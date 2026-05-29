Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony Starts June 16

This summer, Nashville will officially become Dolly Parton central as the Nashville Symphony welcomes back the acclaimed multimedia experience Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony for a special multi-week engagement celebrating the “Summer of Dolly Parton.”

Created and co-produced by Dolly Parton alongside Schirmer Theatrical and Sony Music Publishing, the groundbreaking symphonic production combines Parton’s timeless songs, personal stories, and exclusive video content into a stunning visual and musical journey. Throughout the performance, Dolly herself appears on-screen, guiding audiences through the deeply personal experience with her signature warmth, humor, and storytelling charm.

The exclusive seven-week run begins June 16 and continues through July 31 at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Tickets officially go on sale Friday, February 6 at 10 a.m. local time.

The limited engagement arrives as Nashville prepares for a citywide celebration honoring the beloved icon. In addition to the Nashville Symphony performances, fans can also experience the upcoming opening of the Songteller Hotel & Dolly’s Life of Many Colors Museum, along with Dolly-focused exhibits at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Following a sold-out world premiere with the Nashville Symphony, Threads: My Songs in Symphony has continued to captivate audiences nationwide with performances in cities including Portland, Phoenix, Kansas City, and beyond before returning home to Nashville for this extended summer residency.

The immersive 90-minute production — presented without intermission — features a cast of guest vocalists and musicians performing newly orchestrated arrangements by acclaimed composer David Hamilton. Fans can expect to hear many of Dolly’s most beloved classics including “Jolene,” “Coat Of Many Colors,” and “I Will Always Love You,” along with several of Parton’s personal favorites woven throughout the evening.

Blending symphonic music, cinematic visuals, and Dolly’s unforgettable storytelling, Threads: My Songs in Symphony promises to be one of Nashville’s must-see musical events of the summer.

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