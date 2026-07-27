CONCERT REVIEW: Blackberry Smoke Getting Better with Age

There are bands that fade with time, and then there are bands like Blackberry Smoke that somehow continue to get better with every passing year.

Saturday night’s show (7/25) at the Ryman Auditorium marked the second night of the band’s two-night stand at the Mother Church, and from the opening notes of “Scare the Devil” to the closing chords of “Ain’t Much Left of Me,”the sold-out crowd was on its feet. There wasn’t much sitting happening all night, as fans sang along to nearly every song in a performance that felt more like a celebration than just another stop on the tour.

As I watched the band work through a nearly two-hour set, I couldn’t help but think back to the first time I saw them. I was fortunate enough to attend Blackberry Smoke’s very first label showcase in Nashville after they signed with Southern Ground Records. Even then, it was obvious there was something special about Charlie Starr and company. They had the songs, the musicianship and, most importantly, the authenticity that Southern rock has always demanded.

Fast forward 25 years, and they’re celebrating a milestone few bands ever reach and they aren’t simply surviving—they’re thriving.

Several years ago, Nashville.com asked readers to vote for the top current Southern rock band. Blackberry Smoke didn’t just win the poll—they won it by a landslide. Judging by the reaction inside the Ryman Saturday night, I’d say that title still belongs to them.

What has always separated Blackberry Smoke from the pack is their ability to blend Southern rock, country, blues and a little gospel into something that is unmistakably their own. Charlie Starr’s songwriting has only deepened with age, and the band continues to play with the confidence and chemistry that only comes from spending a quarter-century together.

The setlist was a perfect mix of fan favorites, newer material and deep cuts:

SET LIST

Scare the Devil

Let It Burn

Live It Down

Good One Comin’ On

Crimson Moon

Medicate My Mind

What Comes Naturally

Ain’t Gonna Wait

Waiting for the Thunder

Wish in One Hand

Everybody Knows She’s Mine

Sleeping Dogs (with a snippet of “Midnight Special”)

Azalea

Shakin’ Hands With the Holy Ghost

Ain’t Got the Blues

Restless (with a “Things Goin’ On” intro)

One Horse Town

Old Scarecrow

Encore

Fairies Wear Boots (Black Sabbath cover)

Ain’t Much Left of Me

Highlights were plentiful. “Waiting for the Thunder” brought one of the loudest singalongs of the night, while “One Horse Town” reminded everyone why it has become one of the band’s signature songs. The Black Sabbath cover of “Fairies Wear Boots” was an unexpected and fun addition before the band closed the evening with the always powerful “Ain’t Much Left of Me.”

One of the things I’ve always appreciated about Blackberry Smoke is that they never try to be something they’re not. They don’t chase trends or reinvent themselves to fit what’s popular. They simply write honest songs, play them exceptionally well and let the music speak for itself.

Twenty-five years is an incredible accomplishment in today’s music business. If Saturday night’s performance at the Ryman proved anything, it’s that Blackberry Smoke isn’t slowing down anytime soon. If anything, they’re just getting better with age.

–Jerry Holthouse

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