Ella Langley Sets New Billboard Record With “Choosin’ Texas”

Country superstar Ella Langley continues her remarkable rise as her blockbuster hit “Choosin’ Texas” notches its 15th consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, setting another major career milestone.

With the achievement, Langley now holds the record for the longest-running No. 1 non-holiday hit by a female artist without a male-billed collaborator, adding another historic accomplishment to one of country music’s biggest success stories of the year.

The timing couldn’t be better. Langley heads back to Texas this weekend for another sold-out stop on her Dandelion Tour, the same state that helped inspire the song. She first introduced “Choosin’ Texas” after a string of sold-out Lone Star State shows last fall, making the song’s continued chart dominance a full-circle moment.

Featured on her Platinum-certified, No. 1 album Dandelion, “Choosin’ Texas” has already made history as the first song by a female artist to simultaneously top the Billboard Hot 100, Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts.

Langley co-wrote the song with Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick and Joybeth Taylor, while co-producing the track with Ben West. Lambert also provides background vocals on the recording.

The chart milestone caps an extraordinary year for the Alabama native. Langley recently swept the Academy of Country Music Awards, taking home seven trophies, including Female Artist of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year, before adding an American Music Award to her growing list of honors.

Her momentum has continued with “Be Her,” the second hit from Dandelion, which became the fastest solo female country song to reach No. 1 at radio in the past decade.

Langley is currently on her sold-out Dandelion Tour, which recently added 21 more dates to meet overwhelming demand. The expanded run includes headline performances at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, two nights at Los Angeles’ iconic Greek Theatre, and additional sold-out shows across North America.

With “Choosin’ Texas” continuing its historic run atop the charts and Dandelion producing back-to-back No. 1 hits, Ella Langley’s breakout year shows no signs of slowing down.

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