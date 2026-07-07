Radio Legend Lon Helton to Receive 2026 CRB President’s Award

One of the most influential voices in country radio history will be recognized this summer as Lon Helton has been named the recipient of the 2026 Country Radio Broadcasters (CRB) President’s Award.

The honor recognizes individuals whose leadership and dedication have helped shape the success of the Country Radio Seminar (CRS) and the country radio format. Helton will receive the award during the Country Radio Hall of Fame ceremony on Monday, August 3, at Virgin Hotels Nashville, where the 2026 Hall of Fame class will also be celebrated.

“Few people in this industry have given more to country radio than Lon Helton,” said CRB/CRS Board President Kurt Johnson. “This recognition has never been more earned, or more obvious. Presenting this award to Lon is one of the privileges of my career.”

For more than 50 years, Helton has been one of country radio’s most respected broadcasters, journalists and industry leaders. His radio career began in his home state of Illinois before taking him to major markets including Denver, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Since 1984, Helton has been a familiar voice on nationally syndicated country radio, most notably as host of Country Countdown USA, a program he launched in 1992 and continues to host today. His broadcasting career also includes Country Close-Up, Nashville Live, Listen-In, Country Star Tracks, and more than 100 world-premiere album specials featuring some of country music’s biggest stars.

Beyond the microphone, Helton has played a pivotal role covering the business of country music. He became Country Editor at Radio & Records in 1983 before launching Country Aircheck in 2006, now considered one of the industry’s most trusted sources for country radio news, charts and analysis.

Throughout his career, Helton has been a driving force behind the Country Radio Seminar, helping strengthen the relationship between broadcasters, artists, record labels and the Nashville music community while mentoring countless radio professionals along the way.

His list of honors reflects that impact. Helton was inducted into the Country Radio Hall of Fame in 2006 and the Radio Hall of Fame in 2022. He has also been named the Country Music Association’s National Broadcast Personality of the Year a record 13 times and earned the Academy of Country Music’s National On-Air Personality of the Year award five times.

Additional honors include the Bob Kingsley Living Legend Award, the CRB Humanitarian Award, St. Jude’s Angels Among Us Award, and the CMA J. William Denny Award.

Away from the studio, Helton has devoted decades of service to the country music industry, including serving as CMA President and Chairman from 1999 to 2002. He has also held leadership roles with the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum, the Country Music Foundation, the St. Jude Country Radio Advisory Council, and the Country Music Retirement Community.

For anyone who has spent time in country radio over the past four decades, Lon Helton’s influence is impossible to overstate. The 2026 CRB President’s Award recognizes not only an extraordinary broadcasting career, but a lifetime dedicated to strengthening country radio and the artists, stations and fans it serves.