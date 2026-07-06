Craig Morgan to Host Inaugural Veterans Day 5K Ahead of Ryman Concert

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Before Craig Morgan topped the country charts and became a Grand Ole Opry member, he answered a different calling by serving in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve. That commitment to America’s servicemen and women continues this fall as Morgan hosts the inaugural Craig Morgan’s Veterans Day 5K on Saturday, November 7, at the Grand Ole Opry House.

The event will take place the morning before Morgan headlines Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium that evening, giving fans an opportunity to support veterans before enjoying a night of music.

Registration is now open, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Opry Trust Fund, Operation Finally Home, the USO, and the Dickson County Craig Morgan Foundation.

“We celebrate Veterans Day each year to honor the men and women who have served our great nation in our U.S. military,” Morgan said. “I am inviting you to join me on November 7 to run, honor and remember our veterans during this first-ever race and give back to those who have already given us so much.”

The event welcomes runners, walkers, active-duty military members, veterans, military families, and supporters for a morning focused on honoring those who have served. Participants can expect a professionally timed 5K, commemorative race swag, a patriotic finish-line celebration, and opportunities to support organizations dedicated to veterans and military families. A limited number of VIP packages, which include a pre-race meet-and-greet with Morgan, are also available.

Morgan’s dedication to the military has always been reflected in both his life and his music. His latest single, “Blanket of Stars,” (listen above) continues that tradition, paying tribute to the sacrifice and service of America’s military men and women. Written by Johnny Cummings and Krista Marie and produced by Morgan alongside Phil O’Donnell and Mickey Jack Cones, the song draws on Morgan’s unique perspective as both a soldier and entertainer.

Event Information

What: Craig Morgan’s Veterans Day 5K

Craig Morgan’s Veterans Day 5K When: Saturday, November 7, 2026

Saturday, November 7, 2026 Where: Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville

Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville Distance: 5K

5K Benefiting: Opry Trust Fund, Operation Finally Home, USO, and the Dickson County Craig Morgan Foundation

The Veterans Day 5K is expected to become a meaningful addition to Nashville’s Veterans Day weekend, combining fitness, patriotism, and country music while supporting organizations that serve those who have served our country.

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