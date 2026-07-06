LISTEN: Niko Moon’s “AMERICAN DREAMIN'”

Multi-platinum country artist Niko Moon is giving fans his most personal music yet with the release of “AMERICAN DREAMIN’,” the final preview of his upcoming album, ROOTS, arriving July 17 via EMPIRE.

The new song finds Moon reflecting on the experiences that shaped his life long before the success of hits like “GOOD TIME.” Built around swampy country grooves, hip-hop-inspired rhythms, and Moon’s signature feel-good style, “AMERICAN DREAMIN'” tells the story of growing up in Georgia, where his family moved from trailers to extended-stay motels before eventually finding a permanent home.

“My parents were the first example of what positivity looked like to me,” Moon said. “It’s easy to be positive when life is going smooth, but when you’re facing adversity and still choose optimism, that makes a mark on a kid. ‘AMERICAN DREAMIN” is a song about my life.”

Raised by a father who drove trucks and a mother who waited tables after having him at just 18 years old, Moon says the song is a tribute to the resilience and hope his parents demonstrated despite difficult circumstances.

That message becomes the foundation of ROOTS, a 15-track album that marks a noticeable shift from the beach-inspired vibe of his 2025 project AMERICAN PALM. Instead, Moon returns to the red clay of his hometown of Douglasville, Georgia, exploring the people, places, and life lessons that made him who he is today.

“This album takes place in Georgia,” Moon explained. “We’re going from the beaches of AMERICAN PALM to the woods on ROOTS. It’s a different aesthetic, but the same mentality. Positivity is the thread that runs through all of my music.”

The album finds Moon opening up more than ever before, sharing stories about family, childhood, fatherhood, and the outlook on life that has become central to both his music and his personal mission.

“AMERICAN DREAMIN'” follows the previously released tracks “GET COUNTRY,” “RICH MAN,” and “GEORGIA (ROOTS),” each offering a different glimpse into the musical journey that unfolds across the new record. While “GET COUNTRY” celebrates rural living and “RICH MAN” reflects on the true meaning of wealth through family and love, “GEORGIA (ROOTS)” pays homage to Moon’s home state with a nod to the classic “Georgia on My Mind.”

Beyond his music, Moon continues to promote that same message of hope through the Happy Cowboy Foundation, the nonprofit he co-founded with his wife, Anna, to help make therapy more accessible and affordable. His Happy Himalayan water company also supports the foundation through a portion of its proceeds.

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